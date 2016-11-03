Breaking News
A trip around the world to campaign for Hillary Clinton
A trip around the world to campaign for Hillary Clinton
They can't vote. They can't contribute money. Yet four Australians traveled about 10,000 miles to help get Hillary Clinton elected.
