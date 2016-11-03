Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump reminds himself stay on point newday_00000000
Donald Trump reminds himself stay on point newday_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump reminds himself to 'stay on point'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump reminds himself to 'stay on point'

Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway discusses his strategy nearing election day.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump reminds himself to 'stay on point'

New Day

Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway discusses his strategy nearing election day.
Source: CNN