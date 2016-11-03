Breaking News

PENSACOLA, FL - NOVEMBER 02: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Maritime Park's Hunter Amphitheater November 2, 2016 in Pensacola, Florida. With less than a week before Election Day in the United States, Trump and his opponent, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, are campaigning in key battleground states that each must win to take the White House. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Trump reminds himself to 'stay on point'

At a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida, Donald Trump tells supporters he's got to be "nice and cool" in the remaining days before the presidential election.
Source: CNN

