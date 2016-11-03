Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

department of justice email controversy brown pkg_00013017
department of justice email controversy brown pkg_00013017

    JUST WATCHED

    FBI clashes with DOJ over Clinton probes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FBI clashes with DOJ over Clinton probes

The FBI and Justice Department are clashing over the Hillary Clinton email probes as President Obama chimes in on the controversy. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

FBI clashes with DOJ over Clinton probes

Newsroom

The FBI and Justice Department are clashing over the Hillary Clinton email probes as President Obama chimes in on the controversy. CNN's Pamela Brown reports.
Source: CNN