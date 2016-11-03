Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CUNY English Ohio HURTADO origwx_00005418
CUNY English Ohio HURTADO origwx_00005418

    JUST WATCHED

    Latinos in Ohio could be the decisive factor

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Latinos in Ohio could be the decisive factor

Could Latinos swing the 2016 election in the Buckeye State? It's possible, says a new CNN en Espanol study.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Latinos in Ohio could be the decisive factor

Could Latinos swing the 2016 election in the Buckeye State? It's possible, says a new CNN en Espanol study.
Source: CNN