Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Why presidential transitions have to begin so early

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why presidential transitions have to begin so early

Presidential transitions are extremely complicated, and they begin well before election day.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Why presidential transitions have to begin so early

Presidential transitions are extremely complicated, and they begin well before election day.
Source: CNN