Obama: It's not often you can move the arc of history
While campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, President Obama told the crowd, "It's not often where you can move the arc of history," and to not "let that chance slip away," regarding a vote for Hillary Clinton.
Obama: It's not often you can move the arc of history
While campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, President Obama told the crowd, "It's not often where you can move the arc of history," and to not "let that chance slip away," regarding a vote for Hillary Clinton.