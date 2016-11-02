Breaking News

    Conway: Obama changing tone because of tightening polls

Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer that President Obama is changing his tone while rallying for Hillary Clinton because he is concerned about the tight poll numbers.
