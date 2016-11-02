Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump nice and cool pensacola fl bts_00001523
donald trump nice and cool pensacola fl bts_00001523

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump's mantra in campaign's final week: Stay on point

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump's mantra in campaign's final week: Stay on point

At a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida, Donald Trump tells supporters he's got to be "nice and cool" in the remaining days before the presidential election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump's mantra in campaign's final week: Stay on point

At a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida, Donald Trump tells supporters he's got to be "nice and cool" in the remaining days before the presidential election.
Source: CNN