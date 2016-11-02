Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

kkk newspaper trump endorsement
kkk newspaper trump endorsement

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump campaign denounces KKK newspaper endorsement

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump campaign denounces KKK newspaper endorsement

The official newspaper of the Ku Klux Klan expressed its support for Republican nominee Donald Trump on the front page of its current issue, a move the Trump campaign quickly denounced.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump campaign denounces KKK newspaper endorsement

Newsroom

The official newspaper of the Ku Klux Klan expressed its support for Republican nominee Donald Trump on the front page of its current issue, a move the Trump campaign quickly denounced.
Source: CNN