One county to watch on Election Night is Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
    Critical Counties — Bucks, Pennsylvania: Blue since '92

CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Next up: Bucks County, Pennsylvania — a pivotal swing county just outside of Philadelphia.
