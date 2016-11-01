Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Gowdy: I don't want an email investigation update

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gowdy: I don't want an email investigation update

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R) defends FBI director James Comey's handling of Hillary Clinton's email investigation, criticizing Democrats from flipping their support of Comey.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Gowdy: I don't want an email investigation update

New Day

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R) defends FBI director James Comey's handling of Hillary Clinton's email investigation, criticizing Democrats from flipping their support of Comey.
Source: CNN