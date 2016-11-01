Tim Kaine accuses FBI of double standard

Vice Presidential nominee Tim Kaine and Hillary Clinton's campaign accuse FBI Director James Comey of a double standard in the wake of reports that Comey refused to publicly comment on potential Donald Trump campaign ties to Russia's alleged efforts to meddle in the US election.
Vice Presidential nominee Tim Kaine and Hillary Clinton's campaign accuse FBI Director James Comey of a double standard in the wake of reports that Comey refused to publicly comment on potential Donald Trump campaign ties to Russia's alleged efforts to meddle in the US election.