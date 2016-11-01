Breaking News

    Robby Mook calls for fair treatment from the FBI

Robby Mook calls for fair treatment from the FBI

Hillary Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook discusses the new FBI email probe, calling the FBI to release all information that they have on both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Robby Mook calls for fair treatment from the FBI

New Day

