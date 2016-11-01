Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) speaks during the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing at the Hart Senate Building on February 9, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) speaks during the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee hearing at the Hart Senate Building on February 9, 2016 in Washington, D.C.

    JUST WATCHED

    Senator jokes about gun owners targeting Clinton

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senator jokes about gun owners targeting Clinton

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina privately mused over the weekend that a gun magazine should have put a "bullseye" on Hillary Clinton, according to audio obtained by CNN.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senator jokes about gun owners targeting Clinton

New Day

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina privately mused over the weekend that a gun magazine should have put a "bullseye" on Hillary Clinton, according to audio obtained by CNN.
Source: CNN