Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan: I already voted for Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan: I already voted for Trump

Paul Ryan might be done defending Donald Trump, but the House Speaker said that he still followed through on his pledge to vote for the Republican Party's presidential nominee.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan: I already voted for Trump

New Day

Paul Ryan might be done defending Donald Trump, but the House Speaker said that he still followed through on his pledge to vote for the Republican Party's presidential nominee.
Source: CNN