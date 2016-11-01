Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama taco comments campaign for clinton bts_00002517
obama taco comments campaign for clinton bts_00002517

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama talks Taco Bell and voting at campaign event

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama talks Taco Bell and voting at campaign event

A boisterous President Barack Obama tied voting and Taco Bell together during an Ohio campaign appearance for Hillary Clinton, joking that if you have time to get a taco, you have time to vote.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama talks Taco Bell and voting at campaign event

A boisterous President Barack Obama tied voting and Taco Bell together during an Ohio campaign appearance for Hillary Clinton, joking that if you have time to get a taco, you have time to vote.
Source: CNN