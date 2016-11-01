Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a prayer service at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 30, 2016.
US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a prayer service at the New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on October 30, 2016.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton campaign cries foul on FBI

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton campaign cries foul on FBI

Hillary Clinton's campaign accuses the FBI of having a "double standard" in the investigation into her private email server.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton campaign cries foul on FBI

New Day

Hillary Clinton's campaign accuses the FBI of having a "double standard" in the investigation into her private email server.
Source: CNN