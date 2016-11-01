Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    FBI investigations into Trump-Russia ties yield little

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FBI investigations into Trump-Russia ties yield little

The FBI has been conducting multiple investigations of alleged connections between Russia and Donald Trump, his presidential campaign or its backers. But none so far has yielded proof of criminal connections between the parties.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

FBI investigations into Trump-Russia ties yield little

Newsroom

The FBI has been conducting multiple investigations of alleged connections between Russia and Donald Trump, his presidential campaign or its backers. But none so far has yielded proof of criminal connections between the parties.
Source: CNN