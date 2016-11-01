McMullin: White nationalist's robocall won't help Trump

Breaking News

Former CIA agent Evan McMullin announces his presidential campaign as an Independent candidate on August 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about a derogatory automated call aimed at Utah voters that's voiced by a white nationalist who supports Donald Trump.
