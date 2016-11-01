Elite 'Cyber hunters' ready to protect your vote

Breaking News
Ohio officials have recruited the National Guard's elite cyber unit to help minimize the threat of an Election Day hack of the state's voting system. CNN's
Rene Marsh
reports.
