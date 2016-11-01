Breaking News

    Elite 'Cyber hunters' ready to protect your vote

Ohio officials have recruited the National Guard's elite cyber unit to help minimize the threat of an Election Day hack of the state's voting system. CNN's Rene Marsh reports.
