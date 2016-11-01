Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump change vote wisconsin psa sot_00002112
donald trump change vote wisconsin psa sot_00002112

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump to Wisconsin Democrats: Change your vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump to Wisconsin Democrats: Change your vote

At a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Donald Trump tells Democrats that if they've already voted for Hillary Clinton and have changed their minds, state law will let them change their vote.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump to Wisconsin Democrats: Change your vote

At a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Donald Trump tells Democrats that if they've already voted for Hillary Clinton and have changed their minds, state law will let them change their vote.
Source: CNN