Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former CIA agent Evan McMullin announces his presidential campaign as an Independent candidate on August 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Former CIA agent Evan McMullin announces his presidential campaign as an Independent candidate on August 10, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump campaign rebukes white nationalist's robocalls

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump campaign rebukes white nationalist's robocalls

The Trump campaign is disavowing robocalls made by a self-proclaimed white nationalist which slander third-party candidate Evan McMullin and allege he is gay. CNN's Ana Cabrera reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump campaign rebukes white nationalist's robocalls

Newsroom

The Trump campaign is disavowing robocalls made by a self-proclaimed white nationalist which slander third-party candidate Evan McMullin and allege he is gay. CNN's Ana Cabrera reports.
Source: CNN