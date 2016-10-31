Who is James Comey?

FBI Director James Comey's decision to announce the review of new emails potentially related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server is rocking the final days of the presidential race. CNN's Tom Foreman takes a closer look at Comey's past.
