Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Harry Reid accuses Comey of breaking the law

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Harry Reid accuses Comey of breaking the law

FBI Director James Comey is being criticized by Democrats after announcing a new investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. CNN's Brianna Keilar reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Harry Reid accuses Comey of breaking the law

New Day

FBI Director James Comey is being criticized by Democrats after announcing a new investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails. CNN's Brianna Keilar reports.
Source: CNN