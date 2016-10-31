Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Page Pate
Page Pate

    JUST WATCHED

    Criminal defense lawyer: Don't blame James Comey

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Criminal defense lawyer: Don't blame James Comey

Criminal Defense Lawyer Page Pate says FBI Director James Comey is being unfairly blamed for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Criminal defense lawyer: Don't blame James Comey

Newsroom

Criminal Defense Lawyer Page Pate says FBI Director James Comey is being unfairly blamed for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Source: CNN