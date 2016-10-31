Breaking News

    Donald Trump: James Comey has guts

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump praised FBI Director James Comey for investigating emails from Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin that may be connected to Clinton's private email server.
Source: CNN

