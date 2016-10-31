Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    New CNN poll: Clinton still ahead of Trump nationally

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New CNN poll: Clinton still ahead of Trump nationally

CNN's David Chalian looks at how the CNN Electoral map is playing out following a new CNN poll that shows Hillary Clinton holding a five point lead over Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

New CNN poll: Clinton still ahead of Trump nationally

The Lead

CNN's David Chalian looks at how the CNN Electoral map is playing out following a new CNN poll that shows Hillary Clinton holding a five point lead over Donald Trump.
Source: CNN