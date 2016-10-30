Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

girls on the bus Brianna Keilar work life balance orig jm_00005626
girls on the bus Brianna Keilar work life balance orig jm_00005626

    JUST WATCHED

    Overcoming loss in the middle of a historic campaign

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Overcoming loss in the middle of a historic campaign

CNN's Brianna Keilar thought covering Hillary Clinton would be her toughest challenge in 2016, then her mother was diagnosed with acute leukemia.
Source: CNN

The Girls on the Bus (13 Videos)

See More

Overcoming loss in the middle of a historic campaign

CNN's Brianna Keilar thought covering Hillary Clinton would be her toughest challenge in 2016, then her mother was diagnosed with acute leukemia.
Source: CNN