Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Officials: FBI found Clinton aide's emails weeks ago

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Officials: FBI found Clinton aide's emails weeks ago

The discovery of a trove of emails from one of Hillary Clinton's top aides occurred weeks ago, law enforcement officials told CNN.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Officials: FBI found Clinton aide's emails weeks ago

The discovery of a trove of emails from one of Hillary Clinton's top aides occurred weeks ago, law enforcement officials told CNN.
Source: CNN