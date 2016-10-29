Breaking News

tyra banks clinton emails intv nr_00010205
tyra banks clinton emails intv nr_00010205

    Tyra Banks: 'Enough of the damn emails'

Tyra Banks: 'Enough of the damn emails'

Supermodel and TV Host Tyra Banks tells CNN's Fredricka Whitfield that she's had "enough of the damn emails" regarding the investigation into Hillary Clinton's server.
Newsroom

