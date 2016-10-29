Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Many North Carolina voters remain undecided in upcoming presidential election_00001405
Many North Carolina voters remain undecided in upcoming presidential election_00001405

    JUST WATCHED

    Some North Carolina voters hesitant to pick a candidate

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Some North Carolina voters hesitant to pick a candidate

As Election Day approaches, many voters in the key state of North Carolina remain undecided. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Some North Carolina voters hesitant to pick a candidate

As Election Day approaches, many voters in the key state of North Carolina remain undecided. CNN's Jessica Schneider reports.
Source: CNN