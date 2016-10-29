Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa , October 28, 2016. Sec. Clinton gave a press conference and statement about the latest FBI matter regarding her emails.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa , October 28, 2016. Sec. Clinton gave a press conference and statement about the latest FBI matter regarding her emails.

    JUST WATCHED

    FBI reviewing new Clinton emails

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

FBI reviewing new Clinton emails

FBI Director James Comey announced that the FBI is investigating newly discovered Hillary Clinton emails that were found in an unrelated investigation into Anthony Weiner.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

FBI reviewing new Clinton emails

FBI Director James Comey announced that the FBI is investigating newly discovered Hillary Clinton emails that were found in an unrelated investigation into Anthony Weiner.
Source: CNN