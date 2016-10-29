Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump rally colorado loretta lynch comments bts_00004710
donald trump rally colorado loretta lynch comments bts_00004710

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Clinton offered Loretta Lynch reappointment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Clinton offered Loretta Lynch reappointment

During a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado, Donald Trump said that he thinks Hillary Clinton offered Loretta Lynch reappointment as Attorney General.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Clinton offered Loretta Lynch reappointment

Newsroom

During a campaign rally in Golden, Colorado, Donald Trump said that he thinks Hillary Clinton offered Loretta Lynch reappointment as Attorney General.
Source: CNN