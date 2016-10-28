Donald Trump: I just spoke with Mike Pence, he's fine

Breaking News

Donald Trump tells the audience at his rally that Mike Pence is fine after the plane Pence was traveling in skidded off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
Donald Trump tells the audience at his rally that Mike Pence is fine after the plane Pence was traveling in skidded off a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport.
