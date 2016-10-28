Breaking News

Emergency crews are working to remove the plane Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence was riding in as it skidded off the runway Thursday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
    NTSB probes Pence plane incident

The NTSB is set to inspect the Trump campaign plane that was carrying running mate Mike Pence after it slid off a runway during a rainstorm at La Guardia Airport. CNN's Deborah Feyerick reports.
