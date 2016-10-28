Breaking News

Emergency crews are working to remove the plane Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence was riding in as it skidded off the runway Thursday night at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
    Gov. Pence: Pilots braking very aggressively

A plane carrying Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence skidded off a runway as it landed at LaGuardia Airport in New York.
