Joe Walsh
Joe Walsh

    Ex-congressman defends violent tweet

Rep. Joe Walsh became the latest in a long line of high-profile Trump supporters to invoke a bloody revolt and firearms in response to the GOP candidate's potential defeat on Election Day.
