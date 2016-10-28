Famed Florida DJ spins for Hillary Clinton

Breaking News

CNN's Richard Quest spins tunes with Miami's DJ Irie as they discuss why he is endorsing Hillary Clinton in the upcoming US presidential election.
Source: CNN

