Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Why this ex-con trucker set up a campaign office for Donald Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Why this ex-con trucker set up a campaign office for Donald Trump

Donald Trump has no campaign office in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but Hillary Clinton does. That is why people like Bob Bolus are taking matters into their own hands.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Why this ex-con trucker set up a campaign office for Donald Trump

Donald Trump has no campaign office in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but Hillary Clinton does. That is why people like Bob Bolus are taking matters into their own hands.
Source: CNN