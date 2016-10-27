Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bend Big National Park along the Texas/Mexico border
Bend Big National Park along the Texas/Mexico border

    JUST WATCHED

    Can Hillary Clinton Win Texas? (That's right: Texas)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Can Hillary Clinton Win Texas? (That's right: Texas)

Texas has been a Republican stronghold. But changing demographics and a Trump candidacy has created a surprisingly tight race in the Lone Star State.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Can Hillary Clinton Win Texas? (That's right: Texas)

Texas has been a Republican stronghold. But changing demographics and a Trump candidacy has created a surprisingly tight race in the Lone Star State.
Source: CNN