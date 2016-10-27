Ted Cruz: No rush to confirm Supreme Court nominee
Sen. Ted Cruz says the Senate may not consider replacing Justice Antonin Scalia anytime soon because there is no language in the Constitution that says the body has to consider a president's Supreme Court nominee.
Ted Cruz: No rush to confirm Supreme Court nominee
Sen. Ted Cruz says the Senate may not consider replacing Justice Antonin Scalia anytime soon because there is no language in the Constitution that says the body has to consider a president's Supreme Court nominee.