Pentagon suspends efforts to recoup veteran bonuses
CNN's Chris Cuomo talks with veterans about the Defense Department's decision to suspend its attempts to take back millions of dollars in bonuses that it says California National Guard members were improperly awarded a decade ago.
CNN's Chris Cuomo talks with veterans about the Defense Department's decision to suspend its attempts to take back millions of dollars in bonuses that it says California National Guard members were improperly awarded a decade ago.