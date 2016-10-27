Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Michelle Obama joins Hillary Clinton on stage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Michelle Obama joins Hillary Clinton on stage

For the first time this election season, First Lady Michelle Obama and Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton appeared together at a campaign rally.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Michelle Obama joins Hillary Clinton on stage

For the first time this election season, First Lady Michelle Obama and Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton appeared together at a campaign rally.
Source: CNN