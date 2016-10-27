Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

maryland debate
maryland debate

    JUST WATCHED

    Senate candidate escorted off debate stage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Senate candidate escorted off debate stage

The Green Party candidate for Maryland's open Senate seat, who was not polling high enough to be included in the debate, decided to take matters into her own hands.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Senate candidate escorted off debate stage

The Green Party candidate for Maryland's open Senate seat, who was not polling high enough to be included in the debate, decided to take matters into her own hands.
Source: CNN