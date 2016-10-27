In North Carolina undecided voters turn to police for answers
North Carolina is a key battleground state in this election. It's also a battleground for community police relations. Now, residents in Durham are joining their police department's Citizens Police Academy to get answers.
In North Carolina undecided voters turn to police for answers
North Carolina is a key battleground state in this election. It's also a battleground for community police relations. Now, residents in Durham are joining their police department's Citizens Police Academy to get answers.