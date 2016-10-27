Breaking News

    In North Carolina undecided voters turn to police for answers

In North Carolina undecided voters turn to police for answers

North Carolina is a key battleground state in this election. It's also a battleground for community police relations. Now, residents in Durham are joining their police department's Citizens Police Academy to get answers.
