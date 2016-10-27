Trump: Cancel the election and declare me the winner

Breaking News

Speaking at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump quipped that the election should be canceled and he should be declared the winner.
Source: CNN

