Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Davy Crockett to Donald Trump: "What in the world is wrong with you?"

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Davy Crockett to Donald Trump: "What in the world is wrong with you?"

At an event with President Obama in 2015, Davy Crockett, a Tennessee man with multiple sclerosis, pleaded for help getting access to healthcare. This is the untold story of what happened next and how he feels about Trump's comments about people with disabilities.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Davy Crockett to Donald Trump: "What in the world is wrong with you?"

At an event with President Obama in 2015, Davy Crockett, a Tennessee man with multiple sclerosis, pleaded for help getting access to healthcare. This is the untold story of what happened next and how he feels about Trump's comments about people with disabilities.
Source: CNN