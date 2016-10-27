Davy Crockett to Donald Trump: "What in the world is wrong with you?"
At an event with President Obama in 2015, Davy Crockett, a Tennessee man with multiple sclerosis, pleaded for help getting access to healthcare. This is the untold story of what happened next and how he feels about Trump's comments about people with disabilities.
