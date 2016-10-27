Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Critical Counties — El Paso, Colorado: Where Democrats are gaining

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Critical Counties — El Paso, Colorado: Where Democrats are gaining

CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Next up: El Paso County, Colorado — where Democratic voter registration is on the upswing.
Source: CNN

The Road to the White House (16 Videos)

See More

Critical Counties — El Paso, Colorado: Where Democrats are gaining

CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Next up: El Paso County, Colorado — where Democratic voter registration is on the upswing.
Source: CNN