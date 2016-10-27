Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Critical Counties — El Paso, Colorado: Where Democrats are gaining
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Critical Counties — El Paso, Colorado: Where Democrats are gaining
CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Next up: El Paso County, Colorado — where Democratic voter registration is on the upswing.
Source: CNN
The Road to the White House (16 Videos)
Critical Counties — El Paso, Colorado: Where Democrats are gaining
Trump takes aim at Ohio governor John Kasich
Gary Johnson snaps at reporter
Ex-congressman defends violent tweet
Biden on Clinton's Secretary of State list?
Trump: Cancel the election and declare me the winner
Road to 270: Nevada, Florida now toss-ups
Fact check: Trump on undocumented immigrants and voting
Fact check: Clinton on the 2008 Heller decision
Could Democrats win Texas for the 1st time in 40 years?
Hacked Clinton staff emails show frustration, blame
Hillary Clinton email probe good news for Donald Trump
This is why this young voter believes in Hillary
States can actually limit free speech on Election Day
Hillary Clinton's explanations of her email saga
Giuliani, CNN anchor argue about classified documents
See More
Critical Counties — El Paso, Colorado: Where Democrats are gaining
CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Next up: El Paso County, Colorado — where Democratic voter registration is on the upswing.
Source: CNN