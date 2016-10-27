Poll: Obama approval rating at second term high

Breaking News

President Barack Obama delivers remarks during the BET's 'Love and Happiness: A Musical Experience" in a tent on the South Lawn of the White House October 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.

More Americans than at any time in Barack Obama's presidency now say that things in the United States are going well, a sharp uptick in positive views and the best reviews of the country's trajectory since January 2007, according to the latest CNN/ORC poll.
